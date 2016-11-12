With today’s millennial general, you probably won’t find a student that does NOT use apps or gadgets during their studies. Luckily, there are plenty of apps for college students to help them stay on track and even boost studying efforts.

Here are the top apps every college student should use now.

Any.do

Today, millions of people use Any.do to help them organize their tasks and stay on track. This is a great app to create your to-do list as it synchronizes with the job on other devices.

Dropbox

Are you afraid of losing important files from class? Fear no more as you can upload different files in the cloud and check them online anytime you need them. The only thing you need is your app and internet connection.

Scribd

As the largest library in the world, Scribd is known to help students find different books and documents that are useful for various courses. You can find data shared by people across the globe and organize them into your files and topics by using your own library.

Mathway

Math homework is quite challenging – no matter what level you are on. It is easy to get stuck trying to find the right answer without any one’s help. Mathway is a mobile app that will help guide you step-by-step in any math solution you need. All you have to do is just enter your task and check if your solution is the same as the one given.

SelfControl

College students tend to become so distracted with their daily lives. In fact, much of the distraction comes from checking out their social media accounts. To help avoid these distractions, the SelfControl app was created to block websites that distract you from studying. This means when a lecture is finished you can always go back to your favorite sites.

