6 Myths About Supplements And Their Impact on School Performance

A lot of people rely on supplements to augment their diet and provide the nutrients that they cannot get from their food intake. Supplements are classified as vitamins and minerals, as well as botanicals. There are synthetic supplements, and there are those that are classified as organic or natural.

While all supplements are intended to complement your diet, they are not one and the same. Each supplement or supplement brand has its own advantages and weak points. The one thing these supplements have in common is their purpose: to enrich diets that are lacking in nutrients. Another common factor that supplements have is that they are made for everyone, no exceptions necessary. There are supplements for babies, for children and teens, and there are supplements for adults. Children, or more specifically the students, benefit a lot from these supplements.

Supplements and Their Effect on Students

While supplements are not miracle workers, there have been studies (and there are still ongoing studies) that prove that they help students perform better in school. Because supplements like B vitamins and vitamin D3 contribute to improving a person’s general well-being, he feels good about everything. This reflects on the things he does, and the same thing happens to students. As supplements make them more energetic, motivated, and healthier (due to improved immune systems), they begin to start a brighter outlook in life. In addition to this, there are also supplements that help boost brain power. As such, their mental capabilities are enhanced. This enables students to perform better in school, even when they haven’t been doing so well before they started taking supplements.

Supplements Myths

While the effects of supplements on students have been proven time and again, there are myths about these diet boosters that continue to come out. Here are six of these myths that will, hopefully, fizzle out soon:

Myth #1: Supplements do not receive government regulation.

This is not true. All dietary supplements, regardless of variety or brand, are required to go through the FDA or Federal Drug Administration. This is necessary so the supplements can be regulated according to quality and safety standards set by the said government regulating body.

Myth #2: Multivitamins are the same regardless of their brand or variety.

While all multivitamins are expected to provide a multitude of vitamins to individuals who take them, not all multivitamins have the same characteristics and effect. Each multivitamin has a unique formula, depending on what benefits it proposes. For example, some multivitamins are considered as one-a-day varieties, which means they combine at least 14% antioxidants and more or less 16% B complex vitamins. There are thousands of multivitamin formula, so it’s definitely wrong to say that they are all the same.

Myth #3: Supplements are only for children and the elderly.

This can never be right. While some individuals may need more supplements and nutrients at one point in their life, anyone can benefit from the advantages that supplements offer. Anyone is vulnerable to poor nutrition. Even the healthiest individuals need supplements. Those guys who spend hours at the gym? They take supplements, too!

Myth #4: The ingredients listed on the supplement’s label are not really in the product.

Manufacturers are REQUIRED to list all the ingredients, including their quantity, on the label of their products. This is a regulation mandated by the FDA. However, the FDA does not check what is inside each supplement anymore; just the label. In other words, there is a possibility that the labels will not really match what the supplements contain. It is not right to say, though, that all supplements do not follow their label’s content. There are those that are true to what their label says. The best solution for this is to choose only products that bear a certified seal like USP.

Myth #5: Vitamins do not really help you that much because they only come out of your pee.

While it is true that your urine turns bright yellow after you take supplements or vitamins, this does not mean that you’re losing all the nutrients you got. That is just how your body gets rid of excess riboflavin or B2 vitamin. Your diet and lifestyle will determine how much of this vitamin is to be excreted in your urine. This vitamin – riboflavin – is an antioxidant that prevents free radicals from destroying cells.

Myth #6: Vitamins alone can do the job.

Definitely not true. If you want to be completely fit and healthy, eat a balanced diet and exercise regularly aside from taking supplements every day.

To determine which are myths and which are facts, it is advisable to look for a quality online community for supplements that can help get you the details you need.