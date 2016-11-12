5 Hacks Every College Student Should Know

Getting ready for college? The transition from high school to college can be difficult for many – especially when you don’t know where to start. It is important for you to know your goals before you start making plans on how to achieve them.

College life is a lifetime experience that will carry with you as you settle into your career. Here are five hacks very college student should know.

Budget Yourself

Now is the time to become financially literate. You’re an adult now and must learn to budget your expenses. Consider keeping a record book to help you stay on track of all your savings and expenditures. Don’t spend on things you don’t need. Find out ways on how you can save money on books and supplies. Try renting books, purchase second hand or even download the books onto your tablet.

Conquer Time Management

Time management is crucial when you have classes to attend, extra activities and even a part-time job. Take notes and listen in class instead of spending hours on social media. Be sure that you have time for yourself before you commit to more activities.

Learn to avoid social negativity

Having a social life is part of experiencing college. You will create memories with friends for years to come. However, don’t get involved with unnecessary rumors or drama. Know your limits when it comes to having a social life.

Plan on internships and your resume

Prepare yourself how internships. Having practical experience in college will look great on resumes and put you a step ahead of your peers.

Set goals

College is about finding yourself and experiencing life lessons. Set clear goals for yourself and your career. Take an extra class if you can, but don’t overburden yourself.

Follow these six hacks and enjoy the next years to come in your college life.