4 Poor Study Habits You Might Be Following

When it comes to studying, we’ve all grown up with “review your notes” “practice makes perfect” and the parental favorite “make studying your number one priority.”

The truth is most of what we’ve been taught our parents, teachers and even peers have caused us to develop poor study habits and even affect our grades.

Here are four poor study habits you might be following.

Read the chapter beforehand

Research suggests that reading chapters beforehand might actually be a waste of time. In fact, the initial review period is meant to help you learn someone new rather than review less efficiently. Instead of constantly evaluating the same passages, use testing methods and quiz yourself.

Get a study buddy

Studying with a partner may help you stay on task, but it may not assist you in excel. Doing problem assignments with another partner will not help you learn the lesson itself but rather the other’s solving. Make an effort to solve problems yourself.

Review your notes after class

This type of studying is not the way our memory systems store new information. In fact, try to create key concepts or solve a few problems without referring to your class notes. The self-testing method helps you refresh your lesson without having to touch your notes.

Stick to one study space

Studying in the routine area will ensure that you only recall information in that exact same spot. This will ultimately lead you to blank out during the test. Instead, study in different environments at various noise levels. This will help you improve your ability to recall information during the test.

Be sure to mix it up and quiz yourself on the go. Practice solving test problems while you listen to music, playing Call of Duty or even when hanging out with friends.

The list of poor study habits can go on forever, but that doesn’t mean you have to. Consider these study habits and make the appropriate corrections.

Got any study tips? Comment below and share your tips with us!